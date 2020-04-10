The youth of Ekeremor Local Government Area have pledged to purchase the nomination form for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District and present it to former Governor, Seriake Dickson, as sole candidate.

At a meeting in Yenagoa, the youth described the former Governor as a voice of the Izon nation worthy of representation in the National Assembly.

Henry Seriake Dickson was a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Bayelsa and a two-time member of the house of Representatives was elected Governor in 2012 and bowed out of office upon the expiration of his tenure on the 14th of February is year.

Barely two months after, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo left the various groups from Bayelsa West Senatorial District have been calling on former Governor Seriake Dickson to fill the vacant seat.

The youth of Ekeremor are the latest to lend their voices to the clarion call.

With a background of service in the Ijaw National Congress, former Governor Seriake Dickson strikes the people as a proponent of the Izon struggle whose voice should be heard in the senate.

Bayelsa West has no representation in the Senate in the past two months and the politician from Toru-Orua is yet to make a statement in response to the call of his kinsmen.