The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo state said it will not embark on Voter registration exercise before the conduct of the governorship election in the state.

The electoral body said it would not distribute PVCs, carry out transfer and replacement of lost or defaced PVCs owing to the ravaging Coronavirus.

Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC in Ondo, Dr. Rufus Akeju, stated this in Akure at a news conference.

Over 500,000 likely voters in Ondo State might be disenfranchised in the October 10 governorship election following the decision of the electoral body.

He urged political parties to play the game according to the dictate of the extant laws, regulations and guidelines of their political parties to promote democratic values.

He said the new measures put in place was to mitigate the new challenge thrown up by COVID-19 pandemic.