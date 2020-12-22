President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, says only God can effectively “supervise” the border Nigeria shares with the Republic of Niger.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving in audience former Vice President Namadi Sambo, who heads ECOWAS Election Mission to the Republic of Niger.

The statement was titled, ‘President Buhari pledges support for polls in Republic of Niger, describes outgoing President as ‘very decent man”.

Adesina quoted the President as promising that Nigeria will give robust support to the Republic of Niger, which holds presidential and national assembly elections later this month.

He was also said to have applauded President Mahamadou Issoufou, for not attempting to tamper with the Constitution of his country, and elongate his stay in power, after serving for the maximum two terms.

Buhari said, “I come from Daura, few kilometers to Republic of Niger, so I should know a bit about that country.

“The President is quite decent, and we are regularly in touch.

He is sticking to the maximum term prescribed by the Constitution of his country.

“Also, we share more than 1,400 kilometers of border with that country, which can only be effectively supervised by God.

“I will speak with the President, and offer his country our support. We need to do all we can to help stabilise the Sahel region, which is also in our own interest.”

The statement further quoted Sambo as congratulating Buhari on the successful return of abducted schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State, and also his 78th birthday, last week.

He pledged that the sub-regional body, ECOWAS, will ensure peaceful and fair elections in the Republic of Niger, despite current political, legal, and security issues, adding that meetings were already being held with the relevant stakeholders.