We will stamp out all violent crimes in Nigeria – President Buhari

The President gave the assurance during the Passing Out Parade of 68 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Buhari said: “As you are aware, our beloved nation Nigeria, is facing many security challenges at this period.

“We continue to face security threats and violent crimes such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and politically motivated killings which threaten our national integration.

“It is pertinent to state in this regard that, we have received new equipment in our fight against any form of insecurity from our friendly countries.”

Buhari stated that these assets will be deployed to accelerate the fight against insecurity in all parts of the country.

He also explained that, in the international scheme of affairs, security has also assumed a priority in governance and public policy.

“It is against this backdrop that we introduced a new Landing Ship Tank early this year to replace the first set of naval ship tanks which were decommissioned by the Nigerian Navy.

“The introduction of the Landing Ship Tank is expected to bolster the Navy’s Sealift capability and promote our global maritime commerce.

“The action will also bolster peace and safety within the Gulf of Guinea and our maritime neighbourhood,” he added.

Buhari also said,” our government will not be distracted from achieving the main thrust upon which we were elected, which is addressing the issues of insecurity, corruption and the economy.

“As part of a long-term strategy for a more effective and sustained war on corruption, this administration is poised to eliminate the incentives for corruption by addressing some of the remote causes of corruption.

“Through, smart law enforcement, provision of improved access to education that prepares our youths for global competitiveness.

“Also through the provision of quality health services for improved life expectancy, decent and affordable housing, among others.”

Buhari said that all these were being done in partnership with the relevant organized private sector.

“It is the conviction of this administration that ineffective policies for social provisioning must be redressed in our efforts to tackle the fundamental causes of corruption in our society.

“This is how best to give vent to the much-cherished values of fairness, equity and justice to the people of this nation,” he said.

The president emphasized that for Nigeria to be peaceful, prosperous and democratic, to attract foreign investors, the citizens must be law abiding, committed and promoters of peaceful co-existence.

“This is a collective responsibility which will definitely yield the Nigeria of our dreams.”

To the graduating cadets, Buhari said: “The world which you are entering is very different from that which confronted many of your predecessors.

“The contemporary security environment has been described as violent, uncertain, complex and ambiguous.

“Therefore, expect that the missions that you will be tasked to undertake will be similarly complex.

“Beyond these significant rationales, I am convinced that we have a real stake, and an abiding self-interest.

“This is in making sure our children and our grandchildren grow up in a world where school children are not kidnapped and where individuals are not slaughtered, because of their tribe, faith or political beliefs.”

Buhari appreciated the parents for their support to the cadets.

“Your support for them has not only allowed them to succeed today, but will help them to flourish and grow in the coming years.

“Officer Cadets, my hope is that, each of you has a rewarding career, full of opportunities and challenges, which will sometimes stretch you to your limits.

“Though we continue to live in an ever changing, chaotic, unpredictable world, your training here will stand you in good stead to meet whatever lies ahead.

“It will also help you navigate through good times and hard times, happy times and sad times.