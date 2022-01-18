We will soon be self sufficient in Rice production – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, says commissioning of the one million bag , paddy rice pyramids, shows the country is steadily advancing towards self-sufficiency in food production.

The president ,at the pyramid unveiling in Abuja, advised agriculture commodity associations, yet to participate in the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme to do so in support of the nation’s food sufficiency target.

He is glad the country’s integrated rice mills have increased from fifteen to over fifty , and is positive more jobs will be created when two additional ones in Lagos and Katsina begin operations.

The president, commends the Central Bank’s efforts at reviving the country’s Commodity Exchange following his approval and expects this to result in farmers having ready buyers for their produce, thereby eliminating farm to market logistic challenges.