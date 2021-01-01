President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in his new year message says the abduction of students in the country will not become a norm as his administration is committed to protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians.

President Buhari said security forces and other stakeholders showed professionalism in the release of over 300 schoolboys abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina, last year.

He said, “In line with the current security challenges, we are facing as a Nation, I would like to reiterate the promise I made recently when over 300 of our boys abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara were successfully rescued by our security operatives.

“The professionalism shown by our Security Forces and the collaboration from all stakeholders across both State and Federal Governments that led to the successful rescue of the boys is proof that Nigeria has the internal capacity to decisively deal with terror attacks on our citizens.

“However, we recognise that we rapidly have to move to a more proactive and preemptive posture to ensure that these sorts of traumatic incidents do not become a norm. Our administration is fully aware of the responsibility we have to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, and we will not relent in learning and adapting to changing threats to our national security and civic wellbeing.”

On the economy, President Buhari says the recent reopening of the land borders will boost the fortunes of business owners in the country.

He informed West African neighbours like Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic, among others that Nigeria is now “fully open” for business in the Year 2021.

The President also promised to ensure speedy conclusion of corruption cases and to use his position as a leader for the benefit of all Nigerians.