The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, on Tuesday, said the Federal Government has resolved to ensure that there is no repeat of the violence that was unleashed on parts of the country in the wake of the recent #EndSARS protest.

Dingyadi disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of a meeting of the National Security Council presided over by the President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister quoted the President as saying that relevant stakeholders, including the youth, will be carried along to forestall a repeat and build a peace process in the country.

Asked whether it would include a crackdown on potential protesters, the minister replied, “On the issue of #EndSARS that you have raised, what we are saying is that government will continue to dialogue, it will continue to listen and will continue to carry all stakeholders along in ensuring that there is no repeat of what happened that destroyed a lot of properties, public and private, individuals in this country.”