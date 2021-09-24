We will not rest until peace is restored in Zamfara – State Government

Zamfara State government says it will not rest on its oars until lasting peace is restored in all troubled it areas in the state

The government also says it has no regret suspending telecommunication services, ban of weekly markets, sell of fuel in jerrycans among other measures aimed at curtailing the menace of Banditry and Kidnapping

The Zamfara state acting Governor who doubles as the speaker of the state House of Assembly Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya and the secretary to Zamfara state government Kabiru Balarabe stated this when they received members of the state taskforce on security in their offices

He noted that the state government is committed to doing everything possible to stem the tide of Insecurity

Nasiru Magarya commend the Tireless Efforts of the taskforce in ensuring all residents comply with the directives

The chairman of the state taskforce on security Abubakar Dauran applaud the state for the support the committee is receiving to meet up with it’s task

He adds that communities hitherto bedeviled by Banditry are now enjoying relative peace especially with the ongoing military operation against bandits

Dauran appeal to residents to comply with all the measures put in place to address the spate of Banditry and Kidnapping in Zamfara as anyone found guilty will be made to face the full wrath of the law.