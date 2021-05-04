The Presidency says it will not be daunted by the activities of those it referred to as discredited individuals who wish the country no good.

The Presidency was reacting to an alert by the Department of State Services, DSS, which was issued by the Secret Police on Sunday where it reiterated its commitment to Democratic norms and Civil authority.

The Presidency in the statement signed by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said it is committed to the continued peaceful corporate existence of Nigeria irrespective of the feelings and motives of some discredited individuals.

It brings to the notice of Nigerians the activities of some allegedly disgruntled religious and political leaders whose intention is to create crisis and force an undemocratic change leadership.

It added that it has unimpeachable evidence that the alleged disgruntled individuals are now recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians round the country to convene some sort of conference where a vote of no confidence will be passed on the President further throwing the nation into more turmoil.

Advertisement

The caterwauling, in recent times, by these elements, according to the Presidency is to prepare the grounds adequately for their ignoble intentions, which are designed to cause further grief for the country.

It says the agent provocateurs hope to achieve through artifice and sleight of hands, what they failed to do through the ballot box in the 2019 elections.

Going Further it adds that Nigerians have opted for democratic rule, and the only accepted way to change a democratically elected government is through elections, which hold at prescribed times in the country.

Any other way apart from what is constitutionally prescribed is patently illegal, and even treasonable and will attract the necessary consequences.

These discredited individuals and groups are also in cahoots with external forces to cause maximum damage in their own country.

Advertisement

It says the Presidency, already vested with mandate and authority by Nigerians till 2023, pledges to keep the country together, even if some unruly feathers would be ruffled in the process.