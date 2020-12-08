Ogun state government has reaffirmed its commitment towards increasing pupils enrolment in public primary schools, ease and improve teaching and learning process across public primary schools in the state.

The chairman of the state Universal Basic Education, Femi Majekodunmi made the promise while on a working and assessment tour of primary schools to ascertain concerns, challenges impeding the growth of this most important sector of the state education development.

As monitored in About five local government areas visited, demands for more teachers and infrastructure development dominated their needs as rehabilitation and construction work of classrooms and other infrastructure is at different stages of completion aimed at creating a more conducive learning and teaching process