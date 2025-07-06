President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says his administration will remove bureaucratic bottlenecks and fast-track bilateral agreements with Brazil in key sectors including trade, aviation, energy, agriculture, and mining....

Tinubu gave the assurance during a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Copacabana Fort in Rio de Janeiro, according to a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The President said Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms would boost global competitiveness, particularly in agriculture, where the country holds a comparative advantage.

“Bureaucracy has contributed to delays in realising the agricultural sector’s potential,” Tinubu said, adding that his government is committed to removing all constraints to achieving food security, including those affecting livestock production.

He acknowledged Brazil’s global leadership in agricultural productivity and research, stating that Nigeria is eager to partner with the South American nation to scale up poultry, cattle and fisheries production.

Tinubu also expressed readiness to deepen cooperation in the blue economy and natural resource exploration.

“The subnationals have a pivotal role in food and animal production by complementing the federal government’s efforts to use agriculture as a key source of employment and economic development,” he said.

President Lula da Silva, in his remarks, pledged Brazil’s commitment to finalising pending agreements and updating memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during Tinubu’s next visit. He stressed the need to eliminate bureaucracy to speed up bilateral cooperation, adding that Brazil’s research institutions would collaborate with Nigeria to enhance livestock development.

The meeting follows the May 7 announcement of a joint Nigeria-Brazil team to conclude negotiations on a bilateral air service agreement, which had been delayed for months.

Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said President Tinubu had been consistent in prioritising food security and that the goal would be pursued through both local and international partnerships.

Also speaking, Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, identified three key areas for collaboration with Brazil: disease management, sanitary services, and research into genetics and new breeds.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun expressed the commitment of state governments to supporting the federal government’s agriculture and food security initiatives.

Other Nigerian officials at the meeting included Governors Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), as well as Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed.