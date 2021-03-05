The new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said the agency under his watch will embark on an intelligence-driven fight against corruption.

Bawa who assumed duties officially today said a full-fledged directorate of intelligence would be created towards spearheading intelligence gathering for proactive response against corruption.

According to him, “We are going to digitalize our processes, and we are going to create a new full-pledged directorate of intelligence to enable us to gather intelligence so that we will be proactive in our fight against economic and financial crimes; and by so doing, we will also provide the government with necessary quality advice that will lead to good governance”.

The EFCC boss also promised a paradigm shift in the agency’s anti-corruption war.

“There is a difference between fighting corruption and fighting corrupt people; and going forward, we are going to be proactive in our approach in the fight against economic and financial crimes,” he said.

While Assuring stakeholders of continued partnership, Bawa said, “For our strategic partners across the shores of this country, we will continue to work together with you.

“We will continue to share intelligence, to see that the stolen wealth of this country is returned for the betterment of us all. But all of these, we will be doing it the way the EFCC is known to be doing its things.

“The provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, extant laws of the country have always been and will always be our guide,” he said.

The out-going Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mohammed Umar Abba, who handed over to Bawa, congratulated and wished him well on his appointment.

“I am particularly delighted to be handing over the affairs of the Commission to Bawa. He is an officer with whom I have enjoyed a close working relationship and who contributed immensely to our collective efforts in the war against Economic and Financial crimes.

“I have no doubt that he will do well and enjoin all staff to accord him the same support that I have received over the last seven months, “he said.