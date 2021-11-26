We paid N5m ransom to secure release of another Bethel Baptist College student – Official

The Headboy of Bethel Baptist College in Kaduna state who was among 121 students abducted from the college 5th july this year has regained freedom.

He was released by the bandits on Thursday night due to his poor health condition. The bandits however insisted on a five million Naira ransom before he was released.

One of the officials of the college and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria Kaduna Branch, Joseph Hayab revealed this to TVC News in Kaduna on Friday.

Mr Joseph Hayab also noted that three students are still in the bandits custody,

He added that the bandits are bent on a 15 million Naira ransom before the remaining students will be released.