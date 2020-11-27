A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olawale Babalakin has called on members of the legal profession to save the Law profession, from the threat of failure, ensuring better reputation and credibility.

He was speaking at a ceremony to Honour one of their own, Yusuf Ali ,on his 20th year in the inner chamber in Abuja

Mr Babalakin said the profession can only be saved by a collective stand by lawyers to only speak the truth always.

The Honouree, Yusuf Ali, also emphasized the importance of the strict maintenance of the rule of law in the country.