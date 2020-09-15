President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted his government had to take loans to overcome the dire shortfall in infrastructure.

He made this comment at a virtual meeting with members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council at the State House, in Abuja

President Buhari pointed to the need to fix the country’s roads, rail and power, in order to attract investors .

He regretted that the failure to provide the infrastructure for effective transportation has deprived the country of its well-deserved status as the West African hub for Air cargo transportation and trans-shipment of goods.

Earlier, the Chairman of the PEAC, Professor Salami had in his presentation had highlighted steps for the effective implementation of government’s plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, as well as measures to curb poverty disparity in Nigeria.