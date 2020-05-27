Wife of the President of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has congratulated Nigerian Children on the occasion of the 2020 International Children’s Day. She also urged parents, government and various organisations to sustain and improve on efforts made in girl-child education.

“I congratulate Nigerian children on the occasion of the 2020 International Children’s Day. This year’s event is special because it is the first to be celebrated indoors due to the COVID19 pandemic.

“The theme for this year is Promoting Girl-child Education for Sustainable Development. It tells us that despite the present challenge, we cannot rest on our oars, we must ensure that girl-child education is sustained in terms of quality and scale.

“To our children, please enjoy your day while observing the protocol of COVID-19. As we pray for the reopening of schools soon, make use of the stay at home by taking to your online studies seriously. God bless you all”, she said.