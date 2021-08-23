The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that the number of fresh registrants since the launch of the online registration portal on 28th June 2021 has now exceeded two million.

The exact number to a statement by the Chairman Voter Education and Information, Festus Okoye, is 2,215,832 as at 7 am Monday 23rd August, 2021.

The Commission according to the Statement also commenced the in-person or physical registration as well as the completion of online pre-registration in States and Local Government Area offices nationwide.

The number of completed physical registration now stands at 430,363.

Detailed distribution of the online and completed registration by State/FCT, age, gender, occupation and disability according to him has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.

The Commission appealed to all eligible citizens who have not registered before to seize the opportunity to do so.

The Commission also reiterated that those who have already registered as voters need not register again.

It however added that those who wish to transfer to another place where they wish to vote in future elections or who have issues with their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) may apply online or in-person for resolution.