We have over 1 Billion Litres of Fuel, shortfall will end soon – NNPC

The NNPC Ltd says the current fuel supply disruptions in many parts of the country, which was caused by the discovery and subsequent quarantine of methanol-blended cargoes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as Petrol will soon be over.

The Executive Director, Downstream, of the Company, Engineer Yemi Adetunji Disclosed this in Abuja.

He said the to address the situation, over 2.3 Billion litres will arrive the country between now and end of February 2022.

This according to him will restore sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days.

He added that the Company has in its inventory as of today has over One (1) billion Litres of Petrol in stock, and the Petrol being dispensed today at the various filling stations in the country is safe.

He added further that in order to accelerate PMS distribution across the Country, NNPC has commenced 24 hours operations at its Depots and Retail outlets.

He said Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot Owners & Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of

Nigeria (IPMAN) have also commenced 24 hours loading and dispensing activities in some of their designated outlets.

He disclosed that the NNPC has constituted a monitoring team, with the support of the Authority (NMDPRA) and other Security Agencies to ensure smooth distribution of PMS nationwide.

He implored Nigerians to avoid panic buying and assures that the ongoing efforts will be sustained to restore normalcy in a few days’ time.