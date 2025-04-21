The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has dismissed reports making the rounds online that a specific number of years has been agreed for the concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu statement.

The Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, described the reports as false and misleading.

He explained that while the Federal Government is considering handing over the management of five major airports to private investors, no final decision has been made yet.

According to Mr Moshood, many Nigerian airports are currently running at a loss and need government support every month to stay afloat, which is why the government is exploring partnerships with the private sector, to help bring the airports up to global standards.

He added that different companies have submitted proposals with varying concession periods, but none has been approved yet.

Additionally Mr Moshood shared that the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, also asked that aviation labour unions be part of the talks for openness and accountability.

He urged the public to ignore any rumours suggesting a fixed concession term has already been signed, saying such stories are only meant to stir confusion and create mistrust.