The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, says the Federal Government is yet to make a definite pronouncement on what will become of surrendered Boko Haram members.

Geoffrey Onyema was speaking on Saturday in Abuja amidst growing concerns over rumoured plans by the government to reintegrate the surrendered Boko Haram commandants and others into the society.

Onyema was speaking at the 2021 annual public lecture of the Society for International Relations Awareness (SIRA) in Abuja with the theme “Continuity and change in Nigeria’s foreign policy under President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Many Nigerians have argued that the terrorists should face the consequences of their deeds rather than being pardoned or rehabilitated by the government.

But Onyema says the Federal Government was yet to decide what to do with them.

Addressing the gathering, which includes foreign diplomats, the Minister says “The mechanisms we are adopting are local and we are looking at experience from other countries in taking a definitive decision on what to do, he adds that cases will also be looked at on an individual basis.

On the country’s foreign policy, he said it is difficult to say as it varies from one country to another.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari as arrow head of the country’s engagement diplomacy has yielded much fruit with the appointment of many Nigerians into global and continental bodies.