We have not given any order for demolition of Ikoyi buildings -LASG

We have not given any order for demolition of Ikoyi Buildings

The Lagos State Government said it has not given any directive for the demolition of the two other high rise buildings at the site of the collapsed 21 Storey Ikoyi building.

Lagos State commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, disclosed this in a statement signed by him in reaction to what he described as fake news and insinuations that the State government had issued such a directive.

The Panel of Inquiry instituted to establish issues surrounding the collapse of the building according to him has continued to sit and an integrity test is yet to be conducted on the buildings.

He added that It is, therefore, wrong to assert or speculate that the buildings will be demolished.

The operation at the site of the collapsed building continues while Vehicular movement around the site has been smooth, following the reopening of the road.

Two more bodies according to Mr Omotosho were recovered from the site on Wednesday bringing the total recovery of bodies to 45.

The identification of bodies of the victims of the incident according to the State government has continued at IDH, Yaba, Lagos Mainland.

He disclosed that Thirty-two families have come forward to submit samples for DNA to identify bodies that they wish to claim.

In cases where identification is clear and there are no arguments, the bodies will be released to the families.

A committee to supervise the identification and release of the bodies has begun work and comprises senior officials of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice.

