The Speaker of the Zamfara State House of assembly Bilyaminu Moriki has described the action of the Gummi led Assembly faction as illegal and unrecognised.

He says Zamfara state has only one assembly where elected lawmakers hold their sittings for the good interest of the State.

Speaker Bilyaminu Moriki stated this while addressing newsmen in his office at the Zamfara state assembly complex in Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital.

He adds that the 7th Zamfara assembly under his leadership will not be distracted by the activities of whom he described as Distractors.

“We have only one State Assembly here in Zamfara, any other is fake, illegal and unrecognized” Hon. Moriki Said.

“The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended allows each state to have one House of assembly and that is exactly what we have here in Zamfara” He added.

” We don’t have faction in Zamfara assembly, those that held illegal sitting elsewhere recently are not lawmakers hence the sitting was not held in the recognized chamber of the House of assembly and all their decisions are invalid- Moriki Maintained.

The speaker further said that the seat of one of the nine members of the Gummi camp has been declared vacant by the House long ago.

“The Seat of one of them has long been declareddeclared vacant by the House, therefore he is no longer an elected representative of any Constituency”.

“I dont want to speak more on this matter, Hence the issue of the suspended lawmakers is in court and the court said that status quo should be maintained pending the it’s judgement.