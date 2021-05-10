The Nigerian Army (NA) has described a report on an online publication anchored by SAHARA REPORTERS and cohorts titled “NIGERIAN ARMY SHUNS SOUTHERN OFFICERS, DEPLOY NORTHERN COMMANDERS TO QUELL TENSION IN SOUTH EAST” as a fabrication and outright falsehood.

The Army in Statement by its spokesman, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said it would not have responded to such a report but for posterity and record purposes.

The Army said the illogical narrative by the online media is not one it can allow to go unchallenged for public good.

The Army condemn the report which it said is targeted at steering discord and disunity among peace loving Nigerians who have refused to be drawn into supporting the senseless attacks on security apparatus in the South East and South South geopolitical zones of the country.

It said as a national body it does not promote or post its personnel along ethnic or religious lines.

Advertisement

Postings in the Army according to the statement are routine exercises and are based on professional competences not as portrayed by the baseless publication.

It added that for the records, the NA does not train, deploy or operate along ethnic, religious, tribal or regional divides.

Senior officers are posted to command units based on their capability and competence taking into consideration their posting history.

Going further, the Army say officers are the most frequently posted of its personnel.

It said, because of the bias and seed of discord that the author of the report wanted to sow, it did not allow him to do a thorough background check of his report.

Advertisement

Part of the poorly scripted article states that NA’s deployment is based on ethical line a claim it said is one of the dumbest opinions of the writer.

It added that while it is true that the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Enugu, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja is from South West, the Commander 34 Brigade Owerri Brigadier General Raymond Utsaha is from the North Central.

Major General Gold Chibuisi is of the South East extraction and is also the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Ibadan which is the largest in number of states under command including 4 Brigade in Edo State.

Brigadier General Farouk Mijinyawa according to the Army was never the Commander of 16 Brigade as misrepresented by the writer.

It is therefore clear that the concocted story lacks everything in terms of credibility and exists only in the pigment of the author’s imagination.

Advertisement

The Nigerian Army urge the general public to know that in the past months, several subversive elements have attempted to discredit the formidable security network in the South East and in line with her constitutional roles of aiding the civil authority deployed officers and men to checkmate the activities of these bad elements who are bent on wrecking havoc in the region.

The amateurish article presented in a self-styled fictitious movie like scenario devoid of even the basic rudiments of a news report is simply unacceptable.

The uncoordinated and poorly written article exposes the real intent albeit the very low IQ of the author and that speaks volumes on the motive of the publisher.

The Nigerian Army request all peace loving Nigerians to disregard the content of the said article in its entirety as it lacks common logic adding that under the able leadership of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, it remains committed to the defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as protecting lives and properties of all citizens and residents in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Army further solicits for the continuous support of all patriotic Nigerians in stamping out activities of criminals including subversive and divisive elements for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.