Oyo State Police Command has refuted allegations of detaining people who reported attacks by herdsmen in the Ibarapa axis of the state, and the allegation that money was taken from them before they were granted bail.

Police described the allegations as unfounded and baseless, adding that after the arrest of Iskilu Wakili and two others, and their transfer to State Criminal Investigation Department, (CID), Iyaganku Ibadan, investigation on the suspects has begun.

Spokesman Fadeyi Olugbenga said in a statement that seasoned detectives have since commenced investigating Wakili and his suspected accomplices.

“Police command is more than ever willing to partner with members of the public in prompt response to complaints and intelligence gathered, hence members of the public are enjoined not to relent in rendering prompt and accurate information devoid of any form of social coloration with the police as we collectively birth the peaceful Oyo State of our dreams.”