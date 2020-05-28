The minister of health, Osagie Ehanire said the goverment is reviewing advisories to reopen the economy wider, but that can only be safely achieved, if compliance with precautionary measures are taken more seriously, to avoid a spike in the rate of infection and a reversal to another lockdown.

The minister who was speaking during today ‘s briefing by the Presidential task force on Covid-19, also invited activists and philanthropists to support the drive to increase the country’s isolation centres beyond 112, to a much higher number, to ensure adequate prevention, which is the only way to tackle the virus.

The chairman of the task Force, Boss Mustapha also towed the same line, advising Nigerians to be very conscious of how rapidly the virus spreads, bearing in mind, that between January and now, over five million people have been infected.

The Director General of the NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu made it clear that the country cannot for now adopt rapid diagnostic testing, because no kit has been validated enough to be error proof, for such testings, meaning, it may lead to the giving of wrongs results.

The National coordinator of the task force, Sani Aliyu said over 800, 000 Volunteers have been trained by the federal government for Covid 19 information dissemination at the grassroots. He added that the government is considering areas of a sustenance of lockdown on communities with high rates of infection.

For his part, the minister of state for Education was quick to add that students of the open university and any other higher institutions that wish to write their examinations, will do so virtually, with the zoom conferencing video-audio softwart application.