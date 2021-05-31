Niger State Government is putting in measures to ensure the safe release of Islamic school children abducted by bandits in Tegina, Rafi Local Government.

Giving update on the abduction to newsmen at the Government House, Minna, the state deputy Governor, Alh Ahmed Mohammed Ketso disclosed that government was on the pursuit of the bandits and efforts are being put in place to identify the bandits.

Ketso said that though the number of the kidnapped school children is not fully ascertained, however, efforts by security agencies to secure their release have been intensified.

He said there are many government schools in Tegina but due the incessant attack on schools, government through proactive steps has temporarily changed them to day schools and made sure every primary and secondary school has a semblance of the security team that can respond immediately.

Describing the situation as unfortunate, the Deputy Governor disclosed that the islamiyya school has three components comprising of Nursery, primary and junior secondary school.

Advertisement

He assured that strategies are in place to secure the release of the abductees the same way those of Kagara boys were released ruling out the option of paying ransome.

“We don’t pay ransom to abductors. We are trying to negotiate to see how we can bring them back safely”, he said.

He said that the government has made contact with some of the identified parents of the kidnapped children, assuring them of their safe return.