The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says the nation’s security agencies are winning the war against security challenges in parts of the country.

Mohammed was speaking at a press conference in Abuja.

He was joined at the briefing by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The minister said, “I can tell you today that the armed forces, the police and other security and intelligence agencies are ramping up their efforts to enhance the security of lives and property across the country, and the results are beginning to show.

“Therefore, we will be highlighting, at this press conference, the recent successes recorded by the Armed forces and other security and intelligence agencies in the fight against terrorists, bandits and other criminals.

“Since the security agencies take the bashing at the slightest occasional security reversals, they also deserve our commendation and support when they live up to their billing, as they are doing presently.

“Since the beginning of this year, which is barely three weeks old, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have neutralised 158 criminal elements across the country. This is in addition to scores of other terrorists and armed bandits killed during airstrikes.

“Some 52 criminal elements were arrested, with scores of arms, ammunition and equipment recovered.

“Troops have also rescued a total of 17 kidnapped victims across the country.”