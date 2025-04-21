Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has warned that the state faces a severe security crisis, urging residents to report suspicious activities to authorities.

Speaking after a service at the Government House Chapel in Makurdi, Alia described Benue as “under attack” by armed groups seeking to occupy land through violence.

“We are under siege. Those attacking us have a clear agenda—to kill and displace our people. This is utterly unacceptable,” he said.

The governor reiterated his Saturday appeal for federal support but stressed that security is a collective responsibility: “If you hear something, say something. Alerting the authorities helps them act swiftly.”

He accused unnamed politicians of exploiting the unrest and warned: “Do not be complicit. We are tracking those behind these crimes.”

Alia condemned all forms of violence, stating: “A terrorist is a terrorist, regardless of ethnicity or religion. Criminals have no place among the living.”

Despite the challenges, he vowed to pursue peace relentlessly and called for prayers for victims of recent attacks in Ukum and Logo LGAs.