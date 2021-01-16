The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has advised the public to be wary of the fake EFCC Recruitment Form 2021 circulating in the social media, saying the commission is currently not recruiting.

In a statement issued on Saturday by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity, the commission said scammers bent on defrauding hapless job seekers, have been active in the social media, providing link for unsuspecting members of the public seeking employment into the EFCC, to obtain, “EFCC Recruitment Form 2021/2022 and Guidelines Form and apply for the ongoing EFCC recruitment 2021”.

Mr Uwujaren added that fraudsters are also circulating forged Offer of Employment Letters, purporting same to be from the EFCC, and extorting members of the public.

He said: “The public should note that, there is no ongoing recruitment in the EFCC. The purported ‘EFCC Recruitment Form 2021’ as well as the ‘official recruitment portal’ and ‘Offer of Employment Letters’ are non -existent. Advertisement “For the avoidance of doubt, recruitment into the EFCC is a structured, transparent and merit-driven process which is always heavily advertised through the mass media and the Commission’s social media platforms. It is highly automated, with no place for the so-called Employment Form. “The EFCC is on the trail of the scammers behind this devious scheme as no efforts will be spared to bring them to justice,” Uwujaren said.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission however, urged the public to cross check any doubtful information with the agency through: info@efccnigeria.org.