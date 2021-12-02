Wayas was a special breed, his death painful – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that the late Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas lived for the welfare and security of the common man.

The late Senate President died early hours of Wednesday, in United Kingdom after illness at age 80.

Obasanjo, in a statement signed his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Thursday, noted the federal lawmaker, during the administration of President Shehu Shagari in 1979, would “be sorely missed in view of his giant political strides and contributions to the building of the Nigerian nation, starting from his birth place, Bassang, in Cross River State, to every nook and cranny of the country.

“Dr. Wayas was a special breed who contributed immensely to the development of the country and became a parliamentarian in the Second Republic.

“He was such a great patriot who had contributed his own quota to the legislative governance and overall development of Nigeria. He always pitched its tent with the truth. He maintained a cordial relationship with his colleagues in the Senate and well-groomed in legislative practices and procedures,” Obasanjo was quoted as having said.

His knowledge of practices and procedures of the Senate, according to Obasanjo “helped him greatly in running the affairs of the Senate. He demonstrated high level of maturity and level-headedness. His disposition towards effective nation building remains unparalleled.

“He lived for the welfare and security of the common man. His passion about a better and safer society was exceptional. His steadfastness, commitment to the cause of one Nigeria and optimistic spirit towards national development will continue to inspire us both now and in the future.”

The former President also described Dr. Wayas’ death as painful and commiserated with his family, Governor Benedict Ayade, the entire people of Cross River State, as well as all associates of the late statesman across the country over the unfortunate incident.

He urged the family of the deceased, the government and people of Cross River State, “to be comforted by the fact that Dr. Wayas served God and mankind diligently and worked hard to make his country great.” He added that “the deceased left a worthy legacy of selfless service and a good name.”

Obasanjo also prayed that, “May Almighty God grant the late leader a place among the righteous ones in paradise”, adding: “May God also grant members of his immediate family, the people and government of Cross River State, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”