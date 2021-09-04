Breaking News

Watch Out: Mind-blowing episode of #IssuesWithJide live on YouTube

Leave a comment
Watch Out_ Mind-blowing episode of #IssuesWithJide; EP 21 live on YouTube Watch Out_ Mind-blowing episode of #IssuesWithJide; EP 21 live on YouTube

Top of the morning to you!!!

Another amazing Saturday is here With few hours left for a mind-blowing episode of #IssuesWithJide; EP 21 live on YouTube Today!!!

Join us as BKO @koladeotitoju examines some of the major issues in Nigeria.

1. Ondo State Governor Signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill Amid Grazing Routes Controversy.

2. New Electricity Tariff and Sack of Power Minister

3. Zamfara Governor in Tears Over Fresh Kidnap of Students

Subscribe to TVC News YouTube channel and turn on the notification bell 🔔

Let the countdown begin!!!⏳

Don’t Miss Out 💪🏼

#IssuesWithJide
#Babajideotitoju
#TvcNews
#LiveOnYoutube

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Oil Production-tvcnews

Nigeria’s crude oil production increases

TVCN
Sep 1, 2017

As Nigeria’s recovery in crude oil production is close to reaching its full potential, further gains…

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy after lockdown

TVCN
May 6, 2020

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Italy after almost two months in Coronavirus lockdown…

Let Court decide El Zakzaky’s fate, Presidency tells Shiite members

TVCN
Jul 20, 2019

The Presidency has appealed to members of the Islamic movement of Nigeria to desist from needless violent…

Fayose unfit to lead PDP governors – Igbokwe

TVCN
Jan 23, 2017

The All Progressives Congress, APC has come down hard on the opposition PDP's choice of chairman for…