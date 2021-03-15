A notorious kidnap kingpin who escaped from Oyo State after killing one of his victims in Ibadan has been apprehended by men of the Ogun State Police Command.

The suspect, Usman Hassan, whose accomplices were earlier arrested in Oyo State after they kidnapped a farm owner at Solalu village in Akinyele Local government area in Ibadan and subsequently killed him after collecting ransom fled to Ogun State to escape arrest.

A statement from the State Police PRO, Abimbola Oyeyemi said Hassan on getting to Ogun State started recruiting other Fulani men to form another kidnap gang.

However, he ran out of luck when detectives of the Ogun State police Command received information about his activity from Fulanis he had tried to recruit into his kidnap team.

Oyeyemi said detectives swooped on his hideout in Imala area of the state and arrested him.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward A. Ajogun had directed that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for onward transfer to Oyo State Command where he would be prosecuted.