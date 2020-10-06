Newly appointed Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, will retain his job as head coach of Pittsburg University women’s team, despite sealing a new deal with the record African champions.

The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday announced the American as the new handler of the Falcons, who had been without a coach since former Manager , Thomas Dennerby, resigned in 2019.

Waldrum has years of experience at the international soccer level, serving as the head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago national team between 2014 and 2016.

Also, he was the head coach of the United States U-23 National Team that won the Four Nations Cup in 2012 and 2013 as well as the Three Nations Cup in 2012.

Until his appointment as the Falcons coach, he was the manager of the University of Pittsburgh’s women’s team.

However, the 64-year-old will combine his new job with that of Pittsburgh’s women’s side, according to Pittsburgh University’s women’s football team website, pittsburghpanthers.com.

The American is also hoping to help the Falcons qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.