President Buhari’s aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has said that the right of President Muhammadu Buhari to see his personal doctors cannot be removed.

According to reports. a fresh protest coordinated by Revolution Now convener, Omoyele Sowore, has been planned for today in London to force President Buhari to go have his medical checkup in Nigeria where doctors are presently on strike.

In series of reactions, Onochie said no amount of wailing will stop the President from embarking on his medical trips abroad, something he has been doing for years.

She tweeted “Next year, Pres. @MBuhari will go for a routine checkup.

At least, once a year, People across the world see their personal Doctors especially one they have seen for about 40 years — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) April 7, 2021

“At least, once a year, People across the world see their personal Doctors especially one they have seen for about 40 years.

@MBuhari won’t dump his doctor of about 40 years so that wailers can be happy. That’s blackmail. Thankfully, he doesn’t pay blackmailers

“In 2016, I ran from one media house to the other, educating us on d psychology of d bond between a patient & his/her long-standing doctor

“He went for #CheckUp in 2017, 2018, 2019 & in 2020, just before the pandemic. Same wailing and same explanations.

“The fact remains that if @MBuhari chooses, he will go for checkups in 2022 & 2023. He will go in 2014. He will continue to go. Its his choice to go or not to.

“I don’t know any man who will accept a different barber to cut his hair if the one he is used to, is not available

“Wailing cant take away his rights to see his personal doctors so wailers must get ready for two more years of wailing and fooling around, God bless Nigeria”