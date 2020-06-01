The Victims support fund has donated teleconferencing equipment to the National centre for Disease control to help it in its engagement with the people and to deepen its response coordination.

TVC News Correspondent, Moyo Thomas reports that the outbreak of coronavirus public health crisis has made the National centre for disease control one of the most cardinal agencies in the country.

As the body charged with the responsibility of responding to the deadly virus in Nigeria, it has relied on donations from government, as well as private and foreign organizations to carry out its mandate.

And while in the forefront of trying to flatten the curve of the outbreak, it is mindful of the fact that it must consult and reach far and wide to major stakeholders while maintaining safety protocols.

It is why the provision of teleconferencing equipment by the Victims Support Fund could not have come at a more auspicious time.

The victim support fund, is a not for profit organisation set up to provide support for women and child victims of the insurgency.

The teleconferencing equipment would help the NCDC with its virtual meetings.

The Chairperson of the victim support fund for Covid-19 task force says the donation is part of the organization’s One billion Naira intervention on the coronavirus public health crisis.

The victim support fund has continually rallied private funding and support for victims of terrorism and insurgency and recently, towards the Covid -19 response.

The organization has donated food and medical consumables to about 27,000 households across 7 states of the country.