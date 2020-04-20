The Victims Support Fund has earmarked N1 billion worth of palliative support to Internally Displaced Persons and vulnerable people in the northeast as the world continues its battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Goods and items worth 165million naira were presented to the Taraba and Adamawa State governments, by the chairperson of VSF’s Task Force.

The Victims Support Fund is joining efforts with state governors in the northeast to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus in the zone.

The gesture will also be extended to Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States.

Presenting palliative materials to Taraba and Adamawa State governments, the chairman of VSF Task Force, Toyosi Akerele said there was no way people, particularly the less privileged, could be kept indoors when they

are hungry.



Governor Darius Ishaku commended VSF, and promised to deliver the items to the people they were meant for.

The goods and items included: rice, beans, maize, salt and edible oils and personal hygiene items as well as medical products.

More than 20,000 households were targeted in the two states.