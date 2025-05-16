Vice President Kashim Shettima has officially inducted two Trekker helicopters into the Nigerian Air Force’s order of battle.

The brief ceremony took place earlier today at the Presidential Air Fleet apron of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Representing President Bola Tinubu, the Vice President reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to strengthening the armed forces, saying it’s all part of ensuring Nigeria’s territorial integrity is well protected.

He also issued a charge to the military urging them to ramp up efforts in addressing the country’s complex security challenges and to stay vigilant, constantly adapting to new threats.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, said the newly inducted helicopters AW109 Trekkers, will significantly boost operations, especially in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

And there’s more on the way, the Air Chief revealed that the Nigerian Air Force is expecting an additional 49 aircraft over the next two years.

The AW109 Trekker is a modern, multi-role light twin-engine helicopter known for its high performance and flexibility, and it’s expected to be deployed into active operations soon.