Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for London on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive following the announcement of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s death. President Tinubu announced the passing of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in...

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for London on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive following the announcement of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s death.

President Tinubu announced the passing of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in London at approximately 4:30 pm.

President Tinubu directed Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

Former President Buhari, who was 82, served as Nigeria’s democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023. He also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

President Tinubu has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader.