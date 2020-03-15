Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has paid a visit to the family of Police Escort Rider Inspector Ali Gomina who died in an accident while on official duty with the Vice president.



Interacting with the widow and children of the deceased, Mr Osinbajo assured them of the federal government’s intention to support the family.

The Senior special assistant to the vice president on media and publicity, Laolu Akande said the 12 children of the dead Police officer would be assisted to continue their education.