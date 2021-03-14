The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello among others on Sunday converged in Owerri to celebrate the first year anniversary of Imo State governor Hope Uzodinma.

The event which took place at the Dan Anyiam Stadium was attended by a host of other dignitaries including Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, and other personalities.

Yobe State Governor and chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, was also in attendance.

Hope Uzodinma was sworn in as Imo State Governor on January 15, 2020, by the Chief Judge of the state, Paschal Nnadi after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).