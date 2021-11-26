Viral video: Bandits ask abductees to call for restoration of telecom services

A viral video has emerged revealing suspected unidentified bandits parading their victims in an unidentified location suspected to be a forest in Kaduna state.

In the video, the gunmen who are seen putting on military camouflage and uniforms made their abductees call on the government to come to their rescue and also reopen telecoms services.

The gunmen in the video are also seen showing off their fire power by shooting sporadically in the air.

Banditry has been one of the major security challenges bedeviling the Nation.

Recall that a resurgence of their activities along the Kaduna- Abuja Highway led to the abduction of unspecified number of persons and the killing of a former governorship aspirant from Zamfara State on Sunday.