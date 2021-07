Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has cast his ballot at Ward E, Polling Unit 019, Lagos Island. in the ongoing local government election in the state.

Addressing journalists after casting his ballot, governor Sanwo-Olu commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise and enjoined Lagos residents to maintain the peace throughout the exercise.

He also commended the Lagos state Independent Electoral Commission for conducting what he described as transparent and credible.