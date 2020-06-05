Video: Protesters in Abuja demand end to sexual abuse

26 seconds ago

NAICOM extends Insurers’ recapitalisation deadline to 2021

1 hour ago

I can still come back to Super Eagles – Ighalo

2 hours ago

Court of Arbitration to hear Siasia’s appeal in October

2 hours ago

Nigeria records 350 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Lebanese Embassy suspends issuance of working visas to Nigerians

12 hours ago

Ogun inaugurates Community Policing Advisory Committee

13 hours ago

Armed robbery gang kill eight policemen in Kogi

15 hours ago

NNPC to deepen business portfolios in power, housing, others

16 hours ago

Reps vote against castration as punishment for rapists

16 hours ago

Gov Ortom pledges to curb spread of malaria

17 hours ago

Police arrest 71 suspected criminals in Borno

17 hours ago

COVID-19: NYCN distributes additional 5000 bags of rice

18 hours ago
Friday, June 5, 2020
June 5, 2020
