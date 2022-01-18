Breaking News

Video: Oyo CP inspects Onigari over incessant attacks

Oyo CP inspects Onigari over insecurity Oyo CP inspects Onigari over insecurity

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko has inspected Onigari on Lagos-Ibadan expressway following cases of incessant attacks by suspected bandits.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply