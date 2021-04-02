Police in Ogun State have rescued three persons from kidnappers who abducted them along Ogere-Siun Expressway.

The victims were traveling from Ilorin, Kwara State to Owode in Obafemi Owode local government area in ogun state before their abduction.

In these videos, the victims narrate their ordeal in the hands of their abductors.

#OgunKidnap A kidnap victim in Ogun State, Taofik Hamza, narrating how details of bank transactions on his phone compounded the demand for ransom by his abductors pic.twitter.com/WMqFsOXpwz — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 2, 2021 Advertisement

#OgunKidnap A kidnap victim, Baliqees Muhammad, says she never believed what she went through in the hands of her abductors. pic.twitter.com/gv573YbwAg — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 2, 2021