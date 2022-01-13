Video of President Buhari Live in Ogun State

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived in Ogun state on a one-day official visit to the state where he’s expected to inaugurate some projects executed by the Dapo Abiodun administration.

The president landed at the reception venue for his visit to Ogun state – the Gateway City Gate Monument Park, Sagamu Interchange – and a military procession was held to honor him.

He was then welcomed by Governors of Lagos, Yobe, Ekiti, former Governors of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun and Gbenga Daniels, amongst others.