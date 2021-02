In this interview, a relative of the man who was killed at the Shasha market last week Tuesday narrates how what has now snowballed into ethnic crisis started.

#ShashaMarket A relative of the man killed in Shasha market, Ibadan, Akinyele local government area of Oyo State narrating how the incident started. pic.twitter.com/cAatzmBjg4 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 15, 2021