Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, and factional PDP National Chairman Tanimu Turaki were caught in tear gas fired by police operatives on Tuesday as a crowd of supporters gathered at the party’s National Secretariat in Wadata, Abuja.

The trio was denied access to the secretariat by a faction led by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, which had stationed members at the main gate. As tensions escalated and the gathering became rowdy, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Access to the secretariat was eventually restored when FCT Minister Nyesom Wike arrived at Wadata House, prompting the gate to be thrown open and allowing supporters to enter.