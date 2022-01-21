Video: Fire guts popular fuel station in Ibadan

A fuel station located around the Bashorun area of Ibadan has been gutted by fire.

An eyewitness account says the fire started when a fuel-laden tanker that was parked in the station suddenly exploded.

Advertisement

He said the effect of the fire incident would have been massive but for the swift intervention of the driver of the truck who quickly drove it to the entrance of the station.

Advertisement

Speaking at the scene of the incident, the commissioner of works Dahud Shangodoyin said the situation has been put under control by men of the Oyo state fire service and urged residents around the area to be calm.

He said efforts are being put in place by the state government to avert future disasters of this nature.