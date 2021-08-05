As the Nationwide strike embarked by the National Association of Resident Doctors enters day four, Medical services in Zamfara state have been paralyzed.

The doctors’ body in the state said the strike has negatively affected clinical services as patients, including victims of bandit attacks, have been left unattended to

The president of the chapter in federal medical Centre Gusau, Dr. Hussaini Haruna said there is no going back on the strike until their demands are met.

The federal Medical Centre Gusau, which used to be a beehive of activities, is now nearly empty due to the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors.

The doctors again decided to down tools due to the failure of the federal government to implement the agreement reached last April over their welfare

Their demands include increment in the hazard allowance, medical residency training funds, salary shortfall and the non payment of salaries to some members.

Dr. Hussaini appeals to the federal government to act fast as patients including victims of Bandit attacks, are in dire need of medical attention.

He added that many qualified doctors are leaving the country due to lack of improved welfare.

On their part, authorities of the Hospital said measures are in place to continue skeletal services especially for emergency cases.

The Chairman Medical Advisory Council Dr. Sunday Onazi said, only emergency cases are being attended to

Onazi adds that Consultants and NYSC Corp members are doing their best to attend to patients, while those with serious cases are referred to private Hospitals.

He appealed to the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, settle the issue to enable Doctors resume work as patients are going through hard times.

This is the second time in seven months that the National Association of Resident Doctors are going on strike over the same demand.

They are worried that the strike is coming when president Muhammadu Buhari is again outside the country for medical check up and other official engagements just as it happened last April.